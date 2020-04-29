Skin Care & Hair Care: 10 beauty and health benefits of Rose water everybody should know about

For your best skin and hair, the holy ingredient is rose water. Read on to know all the benefits and include it in your beauty regime immediately!

Rose water or Gulab Jal has a sure place in every household which makes it obvious, that it comes with numerous benefits. It is also one of the most versatile beauty products in the market and suits every kind of skin - from oily to combination to dry skin.

Using rose water for beauty purposes is known to date back ages. In ancient Egypt, Cleopatra was known to use rose water on her skin!

Usually prepared by steeping rose petals in water. Rose oil also extracted from rose petals, is also known to be excellent for the skin.

Some of the benefits of rose water include:

It has anti-inflammatroy properties

Rose water has a soothing effect on the skin. as it contains strong anti-inflammatory ingredients. It is also known to soothe skin issues like eczema. It aids in removing dirt and treating clogged pores, making the skin healthy.

Rose water as a toner

This also has astringent properties. Rose water can be used as a toner to close up pores and get rid of acne.

Maintain the pH balance

Rose water also controls the excess oil let out be the skin and helps in controlling the skin's pH level balance.

Moisturiser

Rose water is known to help in moisturising the skin, leaving it hydrated, refreshed and replenished, giving the skin a bright, pinkish glow.

Antibacterial properties

Applying rose water on the skin regularly helps in healing scars and wounds and closing up cuts on the skin.

Mood booster

The smell of roses is extremely pleasant and is known to promote emotional well-being by helping get rid of the feeling of anxiety. The smell calms down nerves and helps in feeling relaxed.

Anti-ageing

Rose water is also known to have anti-ageing properties. It helps in fighting fine lines, keeps skin smooth and supple and keeps wrinkles at bay.

Aromatherapy

Rose water and rose oil are most commonly used in aromatherapy as they help in soothing nerves and calming headaches. Applying the rose oil on the head for around 30-45 minutes can soothe headaches.

No wonder rose water is such an essential in almost every household! How do you use rose water for your skin and hair? Let us know in the comment section below.

