Skin Care: Here’s why aloe vera oil is a must-have for your skin

Aloe vera oil can do wonders for your skin and hair. Read on to know more!

Aloe vera has been used for its medicinal properties since ages. The plant extract is also used in many different skin and hair care products to provide the goodness of its medicinal properties. Other than that, the plant extract when mixed with any oil becomes more beneficial for our skin and hair. According to recent research, aloe vera oil has numerous health benefits. It gives you soft, clear skin, on the other hand, dandruff-free hair. Topically applying aloe oil heals cuts and even prevents mosquito bites. Apart from this, aloe oil can work like magic on your skin. Read on to know more about it.

Here's how to make aloe vera oil

The yellow sap and green skin of aloe vera are mixed with mineral oil, milk, wine, water and honey to get its benefits. It can be mixed with any carrier oil like mineral oil, soybean oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil.

Check out the benefits of aloe vera oil

Lightens the skin

Aloe vera plant has aloesin, a compound that impacts our skin tone. Aloesin blocks the production of melanin to lighten the skin colour. So, it is helpful to regulate melanin production, which causes dark spots and pigmentation due to UV rays. Application of virgin coconut oil with aloe vera extract helps to lighten the skin.

Effective moisturizer and mosquito repellent

A mixture of aloe vera gel and olive oil can be used as a topical mosquito repellent. This mixture is helpful for malaria, dengue, and parasitic diseases and it also nourishes our skin.

Has anti-acne properties

A study found that a combination of aloe vera and Ocimum oil could help to reduce acne. Both these oils have anti-acne properties. The antibacterial properties of aloe also help to heal inflammation.

Boosts hair growth

Aloe vera is one of the most popular home remedies for hair loss. Its pulp, leaves and oil are commonly used on dry scalp, damaged hair ends and coloured hair to prevent damage.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and easy accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

Credits :Stylecraze

