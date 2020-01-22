Skin Care: HERE's how workout can affect your skin

Working out daily is a good idea, but daily workouts also contribute to some skin factors. Read below to know what they are, and how you can avoid them by taking necessary steps.

When it comes to the wellbeing of our body, there are many things that if done regularly, are good for the body. And one such thing is exercising. Exercising daily not only helps you stay fit, but it also helps you stress-free at times. Apart from this, exercising regularly is also good for your skin since it increases blood flow, nourish skin cells and keep them vital. You get that natural glow after your workout, which helps your skin shine more.

However, there are some downsides to it too as you know intense workout causes sweating, which causes germination of bacteria and germs. These bacteria can cause skin infection if do not take care of your skin. Here are some common skin problems that are causes, if you don't care about your skin, post workout.

Read below to find out how workout can affect your skin.

Acne:

When it comes to acne, it's directly related to workout. Performing an intense workout or wearing tight clothes not only causes sweating, but it also leads to clogged pores and excess oil formation. All this causes the growth of acne-causing bacteria. To avoid this problem, make sure to take a shower immediately after your workout session.

Thigh chafing:

Thigh chafing occurs because of the continuous rubbing of the thighs together, causing irritation and rashes. It is also known as thigh rashes and is common among runners. If you face these issues often, then make sure to keep your skin moisturised all the time and clean the area with warm water and apply an antibiotic ointment.

Pigmentation:

Exercising outdoors in the sun can cause hyperpigmentation. If you are suffering from skin problems, then more exposure to the sun makes it worse. So if you workout outdoors, make sure to apply a generous amount of sunscreen before stepping out of the house, and take a bath after the workout.

Itching:

Itching, is caused due to excess of sweat. So, it is better to take a bath with warm water, post your exercise to avoid itching. Also, make sure to dust some candid powder after the bath.

Skin irritation:

When it comes to workout, most of us head to the gym to burn some calories. While we enjoy the work out there, what we don't realise is that gym equipment are loaded with sweat and germs. When you use these machines, there are high chances of spreading of bacteria, causing nasty skin infections. To avoid skin infection, always clean the machine, before and after using it. This way you will not only protect yourself but will help others. Do not touch your face or other parts of the body without cleaning your hands.

