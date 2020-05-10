Skin care: Kitchen ingredients to NEVER add to your DIY face pack 

Making face packs at home has become the new norm but studies suggest you shouldn't opt for these three ingredients to directly sit on your skin.

While self-isolating, at-home skincare and beauty routines are becoming the next big thing. Ingredients from the kitchen are being used on the face to give the skin a more fresh and natural glow. DIY routines are becoming increasingly popular and there is also an upside of using fresh ingredients from your kitchen on your skin. While there are multiple things including fruits and veggies that are excellent, there are other ingredients one should steer-clear from so that it doesn't react badly with skin.

Baking soda and toothpaste

While applying toothpaste on acne is a hack we have all learnt from Pinterest and popular models, dermatologists and skin experts are against it and would prefer you use acne creams and treatments to deal with the same. Simply because both toothpaste and baking soda are known to irritate and cause inflammation of the skin.

Vinegar

This ingredient's acidity and pH level makes it a toner for many but dermats suggest against using this on the skin, simply because the smell is terrible for the skin and extremely long-lasting as well. It also comes with side-effects like irritation, sunburn, chemical burn and depigmentation of the skin.

Spices

Apart from Tumeric which is known to do exceptional things for the skin, spices like Cinnamon, cloves, chilli powder. etc. need to be avoided and kept away from the skin as they are known to irritate it. If you do wish to use any of them in DIY routines, it is suggested that you do a spot test first, wait for the results and then proceed but with caution.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×