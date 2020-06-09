Skin care: Kiwi, Banana, Orange and more fruit face masks to make for glowing skin 

Fruits are a great part of the diet. But did you know when applied on the face they prove to be exceptionally effective?

Fruits are essential for health. They are packed with minerals, vitamins and other essential nutrients that are known to be great for the system. But they don't just work for the body. When applied on the skin they boost skin health as well and ensure the skin is glowing. Fruits also help in de-stressing the skin and leave it rejuvenated.

They are also cost-effective as compared to procedures done at the salon that can really burn a hole in the pocket. Here are three effective face masks to make with fruits that you can whip up at home!

Green face mask

Made with kiwis and avocados, this face mask will boost collagen and rejuvenate the skin. You will need:

1 kiwi

1 avocado

1 spoon honey

Mash the peeled avocado and kiwi together to form a creamy paste. Add to it honey and mix well.

Apply this on your face for 30 minutes before washing off.

Creamy face mask

Bananas and honey help in managing discoloured skin and help in clearing our hyperpigmentation. You will need:

1 spoon lemon juice

Half spoon honey

Half a banana

Mash the manana well and add to it honey and and the lemon juice to it. Apply it on your face for around 30 minutes and it will be sure to clear out the skin.

Citrus peel face pack

Orange peels and yogurt help in protecting the skin from damage against the sun. This face pack will make your face bright. You will need:

1 spoon yogurt

Skin from 3 oranges

1 spoon honey

Break the orange peels into small bits and allow them to dry in the sun. Then powder them and store it in a dry bottle. To make the pack, mix two spoons of this powder with honey and yogurt.

Apply it for 20 minutes.

