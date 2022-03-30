Skincare products under Rs 999 you MUST HAVE this summer

Skincare products is a broad term that consists of moisturisers, toners, serums and much more. Summer is one of the seasons where our skin tends to become weak and dull. This is not just because of the sun exposure but also how the atmospheric factors affect the free radicals in the skin. While lip balms, face mists and hydrating moisturisers are a must, here are 7 skincare products apart from the usual that you need to add to your cart this season.

Here are 7 skincare products for summer:

These 7 skincare products ranging from day creams, night gels to serums are suitable for all skin types and a must buy to survive this season without stripping off your skin’s moisturise.

1. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60

With sun protection factor 60, this sunscreen is a must-have in your summer skincare vanity box to keep your face protected from UV rays and photodamage. It's further boosted by Titanium Dioxide which reduces inflammation and does not leave behind unwanted residue or any white cast.

Price: Rs 569

2. mCaffeine Daily Coffee Face Care Duo

This aromatic face wash and moisturiser will get you addicted to skincare. With Coffee at its core, this combo deeply cleanses, regulates excess oil and provides oil-free hydration to keep your skin fresh throughout the day.

Price: Rs 599

3. Dot & Key Hydrating Gel

The summer season makes your skin dry out quickly. Constant hydration of the skin is required to avoid a flaky appearance on the face. This hydrating gel moisturises the skin and enhances the skin's elasticity and brightening properties. It also evens out the skin's texture.

Price: Rs 614

4. Plum Green Tea Night Gel

While most times we make sure to not skip day creams and morning skincare rituals, we often tend to miss out on the night skincare regime. If you are a lazy girl like us, then to keep your night routine short and precise, just use this green tea infused night gel to help clear acne and other blemishes.

Price: Rs 488

5. Pilgrim Red Vine Face Cream

This unique non-greasy formula helps in blemish removal and works efficiently in soothing and brightening the skin. From getting rid of summer tan to soothing sunburns, this cooling cream can be of great help. It is also enriched with SPF 30 broad spectrum to protect against UVA and UVB sun rays.

Price: Rs 517

6. AE Naturals Serum

Summer sweat and scorching heat also make one’s skin look tired and dull but with this face serum, your skin will glow like the sun- fresh and bright! It gradually lightens the skin, making it look brighter and clearer in just a few weeks.

Price: Rs 999

7. Olay Total Effects Serum

Formulated with a special complex of VitaNiacin and antioxidants, this 7 in 1 serum cures most skin issues that appear during the summer like surge in sweat glands inducing acne breakouts and dry skin. It reduces spots, firms skin, reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles, smoothens and moisturises the skin.

Price: Rs 829

Summer skincare products can also include various other items like face mists, cooling sticks and moisturises that makes sure that the skin’s thirst is quenched and feels energetic and supple. The above-mentioned products are vital in making your skin soft and firm.

