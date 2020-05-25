Skin care: THIS simple DIY curd face mask is perfect for oily skin and tan removal; Watch video 

Whip up this mask to solve all your skin issues, with natural ingredients from your kitchen!

Indulging in self-care while at home, has become a way of life now. With less to do thanks to the lockdown, beauty products running low in stores, no deliveries, we have been trying to make-do with all we have. Which is why, ingredients from the kitchen have become our go-to these days. And the fact that they these ingredients are all natural, only helps in enriching and pampering the skin further.

It is time to pamper your skin with chemical-free, natural ingredients. Make the simple and natural face mask below for a rosy glow.

Dahi - 2 spoons

Full of protein, calcium and Vitamin D, curd is an excellent ingredient for the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in reducing acne. It also heals dry skin and helps in giving the skin a natural glow.

Honey - 1 spoon

One of the best things for the skin, honey has antiseptic properties that help get rid of the dirt and unclogs pores. It also boosts collagen production which helps in slowing down the process of ageing.

Turmeric - 1/2 spoon

An excellent ingredient for brightening the skin, Haldi helps in getting rid of dark acne spots and even helps in combating acne. Haldi is an essential ingredient that helps in getting rid of a tan and controlling oil produced by the skin.

Lime juice - 1 spoon

Citric acid present in lime helps in getting rid of skin issues like acne and pimples. It also controls the sebum produced by the open pores on skin, that tends to make skin oily. It also helps in brightening the skin.

Mix all these together in a cup and apply on your face for around 20 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Practice this every alternate day and notice visible results!

How do you combat oily skin? Let us know in the comment section below.

