Skin Care Tips: 5 ways to keep your skin hydrated this summer

Want glowing and hydrating skin? Follow these hacks which are provided by Dr. B. L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic.

People have turned more health and skin conscious with every passing day. Especially with the rise in different skin trends, change in lifestyles, and surge in disposable income of people, humans are opting to stay fit, healthy, and ravishing through different remedies that are currently available. The options might vary from home-remedies to professional ones, depending upon an individual’s choice.

Especially as summer is here, it has turned mandatory to strategize on how to maintain glowing and beautiful skin, getting it hydrated in an appropriate and effective manner.Dr. B. L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic has pinpointed some tips that can prove fruitful for your skin during the summer. Let’s go through them below:

1. Moisturizing

Your body loses a good amount of moisture in summers is a common phenomenon. Thus, Dr. Jangid suggests that it's essential to hydrate your body and maintain the moisture level. According to him, one should consume at least 8-10 glasses of water on a daily basis along with increasing fruit intake. This will not only keep your body hydrated but also helps in glowing skin. Also, you can consider applying moisturizer post washing and before heading towards the bed for hydrated skin.

2. Go for Face Mist

On warm summer days, having a face mist in hand is a great way to ensure mid-day hydration when you feel your skin needs it. It’s also a good way of cooling down in the heat. Over the years, face mists have become increasingly popular and many now include added ingredients, meaning it’s possible to pick one tailored to your skin type.

3. Avoid Applying Much Makeup

Makeup is probably every girl’s best friend. Isn’t it? But this best buddy of yours can even take a toll on your healthy skin, especially during summers. As per Dr. Jangid, it’s good to use mild makeup during the summers, avoiding the heavy ones.

Why? Because it can directly impact your skin, snatching away the glowing attribute it might be having till now. Such activity will allow your skin’s pores to breathe easily, retaining its glowing attribute.

4. Cleanse Your Face

Cleansing your face twice a day is usually recommended. Though the lockdown is still in implementation, once a day cleansing can be enough for now. As per Dr. Jangid, scrubbing your skin twice or thrice a week is suggested for getting rid of dirt and grime from deep within the pores.

5. Use Home-Remedies

Home remedies have always been among the most preferred skin-care treatment. And why not as it’s easy to hop on, especially amid the hectic lifestyle of people. During this lockdown, utilize this as an opportunity to pamper your skin with various home-remedies that can prove fruitful for your skin. Though, one should do a bit of research about the ingredients before applying them for staying on the safe side.

Dr. B.L Jangid suggests using honey, milk, oatmeal, besan, and others that are proven home-based remedies for enhanced and glowing skin.

