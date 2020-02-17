Skin Care Tips: Did you know lauki juice can help you achieve supple skin and fight acne? Find Out How

If you are planning to start with some new skin care ritual, then read below to find out how lauki juice can help you achieve a glowing skin. Here's why you should add lauki juice to your diet.

When it comes to skincare, all of us like to try different products to maintain the texture of our skin. And with time, most of us have made a switch to organic products and avoid using any chemical on our face. Speaking about natural products, some vegetable juices can help you achieve a smooth and supple skin. No, we are not talking about Bitter gourd (Karela) juice, we are talking about Bottle gourd (Lauki) juice.

Lauki juice might not sound appetising at all but, knowing about the benefits it has on your skin, you will surely fall in love with this pale veggie. It not only gives you the right nutrition to your body, but it also ups your beauty quotient.

Read below to find out how lauki juice can help you achieve flawless skin.

Helps you achieve a wrinkle-free skin:

Bottle gourd, which is also known as lauki, is packed with nutrients such as vitamin C and zinc. It helps in dealing with premature ageing. Consumption of the juice helps to slow down cell ageing and prevents wrinkles from appearing on the face. You can consume the juice and also apply it on your face and neck area for beautiful skin.

Helps you with natural radiant glow:

Lauki juice is rich in minerals, antioxidants and vitamins and can do wonders to your skin, lending it a healthy glow. Try drinking lauki juice in the morning before breakfast since it aids proper functioning of your digestive system and makes your skin radiant. Have a glass full of bottle gourd juice every morning regularly for better results.

Reduces acne and pimples:

Lauki juice cleanses the system and keeps dirt and oil under control. Hence it balances the secretion of oil from the pores which in turn reduces pimples and breakouts. You can consume it cooked or as a juice to combat your skin related problems.

Helps with puffy eyes:

Lauki can help you get rid of baggy eyes naturally. The cooling effect and water content of the vegetable does the trick. Press round slices of lauki onto your eyes and lie down relaxed. Wait for 20 minutes and then remove the slices. You will love the impact it will have on your eyes.

Helps you achieve supple skin:

This juice purifies the blood and helps you achieve a smooth and supple skin. It cleanses the body internally which eventually leads to a healthy, glowing and clear skin. Ideally you should drink the juice every morning, but you can also apply it on the skin as a pack.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and easy accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

