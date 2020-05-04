Skin Care Tips: Here's everything you need to know about Micellar Water

Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel shared in detail about the micellar water and how to use it.

If you are not paying attention to your skin then you should as they are the largest organ in the body and negligence can lead to a lot of skin disorders. Cleansing skin is a big part of the skincare routine and nowadays many people are using micellar water to remove makeup and clean the skin. If you are not using it or have doubts about it on what exactly it is and how to use it then read on.

We asked Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share in detail about it. When asked what exactly is micellar water to which she said, "Micellar water is made up of micelles (tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules) suspended in water. It is a cleansing liquid and it doesn’t require any rinsing which means you can complete your skincare routine without running water. Micelles are attracted to dirt and oil, so they draw out impurities without drying out the skin."

She added, "Micelles have both hydrophilic and hydrophobic qualities. That means they have the ability to lift away dirt, impurities, and makeup from your face and also has a hydrating agent called glycerin. For the unversed, it also has mild surfacing agents."

Who all can use it? Anyone can use micellar water, as there are formulas available for different skin types. The best part is that you don't have to be near a sink to use micellar water and it is a great cleansing option for anyone who’s always on the go.

Benefits of micellar water?

1. Portable and convenient

2. Does not dry out the skin

3. Removes all dirt, makeup and oil

4. All skin types can use it

How to use micellar water?

Dr. Apratim helped us with how to use it. Check out the steps:

One has to simply saturate a cotton pad with the cleanser.

Swipe across your face until you see no residual dirt or makeup on the pad.

To remove eye makeup, first, be sure to fully saturate the pad.

Then use the “Press and Hold” method.

For the unversed, press the pad gently to your eyelid and hold it in place for a few seconds and later, gently wipe off.

With the help of this method, the micelles act like a magnet and lift away the makeup, dirt, and impurities from your skin.

