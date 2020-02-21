Skin Care Tips: Here's how these masoor dal packs can help you to achieve a radiant skin

Masoor dal is not only good for the health, but it also does wonders for the skin. Read below to find out how these homemade masoor dal face packs can help you achieve a flawless skin.

Skincare is equal to self-care. With time, many of us are doing a lot to achieve flawless and radiant skin. Right from using organic products to drinking enough water, we are taking care of our skin thoroughly. And if you are planning to use a DIY organic face pack for your skin, then you should consider trying masoor dal packs.

Masoor dal is a kitchen-friendly ingredient, which is easily available in India. It's not only good for digestion but works wonders for our skin too. Masoor dal face packs are rich in protein; aid in shedding off dead skin and make your skin healthy and hydrated. So, for the health of your skin, bid adieu to chemical packs and say hello to masoor dal packs.

Here are some masoor dal packs that you can make at home easily.

Daily use pack:

This face pack is great for all skin types. It can not only be used as a pack but can also be used as a daily face wash. Take a bowl and add 1tbsp masoor dal powder, 2 tbsp milk, a pinch of turmeric, 3 drops of coconut oil and mix it well. Post that, apply it evenly on the face and let it sit for 2 minutes. Wash off by scrubbing the face gently. If you have dry skin, consider using coconut oil.

Pack for skin brightening:

This face pack adds glow and helps you get rid of pimples, dark spots and more. It hydrates your face and is great for people with dry skin. In a bowl, soak 50 grams of masoor dal in water overnight. Grind it into a fine paste, add 1 tsp milk and 1tsp almond oil to it. Mix it well and apply it evenly on your face. Let it sit for 20 minutes and wash it with cold water.

Pack for dry skin:

This face pack works wonders for dry skin and hydrates the skin well. Take 2 tsp masoor dal and soak it in some milk overnight. Next day, grind it into a paste and apply it evenly all over the face and neck. Again, let it sit for 20 minutes and wash it off with normal water. If you have oily skin, you should consider using rose water instead of milk.

Pack for pore tightening:

This face pack removes all the impurities from your face, unclogs the pore and helps to tighten the pores on your face. Take some masoor dal and grind it to form a paste. Apply it evenly on the face and neck. Let it dry and wash it with cold water.

Pack for pigmented skin:

If you are suffering from stubborn pigmentation, then this face pack is perfect for you. Take 2 tsp of masoor dal powder and add 1 tsp of honey to it, mix it well to form a thick paste, and apply it evenly on your face. Rinse it will be cold water. The combination of masoor dal and honey will shed off the dead-dry skin and will replenish the new skin.

Read More