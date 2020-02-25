Skin Care Tips: Here's how you can remove makeup without using makeup remover

Like applying makeup, removing makeup is also an art. If you are planning to switch to an organic makeup remover, then consider using these products and remedies at home.

Makeup is something that all of us love to do. While some love to apply makeup daily, others prefer applying makeup occasionally. Apply makeup is an art, but removing it correctly is also an art. While most of us use makeup remover to remove the makeup, but at times, that doesn't help to get the makeup off completely. And if you are someone who is planning to switch to organic makeup removers, then these are some ingredients that can help you remove makeup easily.

These products are not only organic, but they also clear the skin and unclog the pores.

Read below to find out what these ingredients are and how you can use them as a makeup remover.

Milk:

Milk is not only good for our health, but it is also good for our skin. The fat and the protein content of the milk not only hydrates your skin but also allows it to retain its moisture. When it comes to makeup removal, take little milk and apply it all over your face, then wipe it off with a washcloth or cotton ball. You can also add 1 tbsp of almond oil to the milk and rub it all over your face with a cotton ball.

Baking soda and honey:

This remedy works for any type of makeup. In a bowl take some honey and add some baking soda to it. Mix it well and apply it all over your face. The combination of baking soda and honey works as an excellent cleanser as well as an exfoliator.

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil is the best natural makeup remover. You don’t need anything else to remove even waterproof makeup. Just a dab of coconut oil and that’s good. Coconut oil has essential fatty acids and a low molecular weight which gives good penetration. It is also loaded with antimicrobial properties making it an excellent moisturiser for the entire face and body.

Cucumber Juice:

Take one cucumber and blend it well to form a paste. Cucumbers have anti-inflammatory properties, so they will help to soothe irritated skin or acne-prone skin. Put the paste on your face and clean it gently with cotton balls.

Steam:

Steaming is a great natural way to remove makeup. It helps to get the last traces of makeup off your face. It unclogs your skin pores and removes all the dirt and impurities.

