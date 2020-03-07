Skin Care Tips: Sleep Deprived? THESE beauty tips can help you look fresh like a daisy

If you are sleep deprived off lately and that's showing on your face, then read below to find out how these beauty tips can work magic on your skin and make you look fresh like a rose.

When it comes to sleep, there are two types of people in the world. One who loves to sleep and cannot compromise on their beauty sleep, and the ones who don't sleep enough and now are used to it. While our system gets used to less amount of sleep, it's our skin that always acts out if we don't get enough sleep. People can tell you if you are sleep deprived by just looking at your face.

We girls have to take care of your skin. Since, balancing between our personal and professional lives, we also deal with issues such as anxiety, stress and long working hours. Swollen eyes, puffed up face, messy hair are the signs which prove that we didn't get enough beauty sleep last night. However, at times if you don't get enough sleep, you still can look radiant in the morning.

Read below to find out how.

Hydration is the key:

Water can do wonders to our body. Hydrate your skin inside out to look fresh. Drink loads of water, since that helps to release toxins from the body and also helps to add that glow to your skin. Apart from drinking water, don't forget to hydrate your skin by applying moisturiser. After washing your face, apply a layer of moisturiser and massage it for two minutes.

Spritz Spritz:

After nourishing your skin, use a facial mist without fail. It helps to add glow to your dull face. Choose the spray according to your skin type and keep spraying it every few hours. It’ll not only leave you feeling fresh but will also reduce signs of tiredness.

Blush please:

This beauty trick never fails. It instantly makes you look fresh, youthful and awake. Apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks and you are good to go.

Say hello to bright lipstick:

Applying nice bright lip colour is another way to make you look fresh and radiant. It diverts the attention from your tired face to your lips.

Say yes to eye shadows:

We usually refrain from applying eyeshadows daily, but when you are sleep deprived, you need it the most. The easiest way to look like you have your life together is to do something wild with your eyes. Use an eyeshadow shade that you’ve never played with before. Go crazy with one shade or mix n’ match.

Read More