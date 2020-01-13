Skin Care Tips: THESE are the beauty tips for women who don't like to wear makeup

There are some girls who don't like to use makeup. If you are one of them, then read below to find out how these beauty tips can help you achieve a radiant skin without applying makeup.

When it comes to makeup, it depends from person to person. Some people like to go all out with their makeup, while others like to keep it minimal. Some people don't prefer applying makeup at all. For them, the application of makeup is a task, and it's not something that would want to indulge in daily. Doing the right makeup is an art and not everyone can be an artist at that.

If you are someone who doesn't like doing makeup and love to be your natural self, then here are some beauty tips for you, that will keep your skin glowing and radiant. You don't need any heavy products for these beauty tips, some simple steps and basic products can really help you achieve a radiant look.

Read below to find out some beauty tips for women who don't like makeup.

Buy a good BB/CC cream:

If you don't want to apply foundation and other stuff to even out your complexion, all you need is a BB cream. BB creams are tinted moisturisers with a few skin care benefits thrown in. They offer a more sheer coverage, while CC creams are a little heavier as colour correctors, helping conceal redness and dark spots.

Work on the lips:

Lipstick can make or break your entire look. It's something that not only accentuates your lips but also adds glow to your face. It can give your face an instant pop of colour without too much effort. So pick a colour that suits your complexion and provides a bright burst of colour to your lips. A bonus, a pink or red lipstick can even double up as a blush. Dab a bit of lipstick on the high points of your cheeks and blend it in with your fingers to create a rosy glow.

Exfoliate your lips:

Lipstick or no lipstick, it's always essential to maintain the moisture of your lips. Smooth lips look a lot more attractive than dry, chapped ones. So look after your lips by exfoliating and moisturising them regularly. You can make your lip scrub with some honey, sugar and olive oil and apply it on your lip, then remember to hydrate your lips with a lip balm.

Curl the lashes:

If you don't want to apply any makeup, then make sure to at least apply mascara. You will find it tasking to apply mascara and then curl the lashes, but trust me, it's worth it. Applying mascara to curled lashes will make your eyes appear wider and will also brighten up your look.

Exfoliate:

Last but not least, exfoliation is important-whether you use makeup or not. Exfoliation helps get rid of dead skin cells and other buildups that could be clogging your pores and make your skin look dull. Exfoliate once a week for smoother, glowing skin that’ll make you happy that you’re not wearing makeup.

Credits :YAHOO

Read More