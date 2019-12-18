Skin Care Tips: THESE are the most common face washing mistake that you should AVOID

Do you follow a skin care routine, but still end up having a dull skin? If yes, then read below to find out some face washing mistakes that you might be doing unknowingly.

With the stress, pollution and the type of lifestyle that we are leading, taking care of our skin has become quite imperative. People follow a different type of skincare routines to maintain the health of their skin. Some even have a different morning and night routine. But what most people make the mistake is in the way they wash their face. Washing face is as basic as it can get. But still, we end up doing it the wrong way. And if your skin is somehow lacking in the "fresh, dewy" department, maybe it's time to take a closer look at your cleaning methods. Since, washing face in the wrong way can cause skin problems, dryness or oiliness.

If you wash face frequently, here are some common mistakes that you must avoid by all means.

Read below to find out some common face-washing mistakes that you should avoid for better skin.

Using the wrong cleanser:

Choosing the correct cleanser for your skin type is the most important part of any skincare routine. Since using the wrong one can hinder the benefits of any products you apply afterwards, not to mention cause irritation. When it comes to opting for the right cleanser, people with normal to dry skin should opt for a more hydrating, creamy cleansing lotion; oily or combination types can use foaming or gel cleansers. The safest way to avoid over-stripping your skin is by picking a sulfate-free cleanser.

Skipping morning cleanse:

You'll clean your face before sleeping, but what about the time you wake up? Even if your skin doesn't feel dirty, make it a point to wash it as soon as you wake up. Since that'll help you get rid of the natural oils that have built-up overnight, as well as any deposit from products you applied before bed. It also clears your skin and allows the sunscreen to penetrate and work effectively.

Leaving the makeup on skin:

The best about finding the right cleanser is that most of them can effectively remove the makeup too. But even after you rinse your face well, some makeup's always left on the face. So it's better to use either a washcloth or facial sponge to wipe your face. Makeup doesn't go off when you wash your face, it has to be physically wiped.

Using hot water for washing your face:

Using hot water surely rejuvenates you and makes you feel fresh, but avoid using it on your face. Instead, rinse your face with lukewarm water. Using hot water depletes your face's moisture supply and as a result, gives you dry skin.

Using wipes:

Yes, cleansing wipes are convenient, but sadly, they're not a substitute for legitimately washing your face. They spread dirt, makeup and oil, across the skin, rather than removing it. So, instead of using them daily and relying on them is wrong. Use them only when you don't have any other option.

Credits :SHAPE

