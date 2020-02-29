Skin Care Tips: THESE daily habits can slow down the skin ageing process

You cannot stop the ageing process but you can control the early signs of ageing. Read below to find out how following these habits can help you with the early signs of ageing.

When it comes to our skin, all of us want to look young and youthful. We often try to do everything we can to maintain our skin, but at times despite doing all that we can, our face becomes the first part of the body to show early signs of ageing. Fine lines, wrinkles on the forehead are some common signs of early ageing. Stress, exposure to sun and various other factors can contribute to this process. To fight signs like blotchy skin and wrinkles, we have listed five healthy habits which can slow down the process of skin ageing.

Read below to find out how adopting these healthy habits can help you achieve a radiant skin that you have always dreamt of.

Eat clean and good:

You are what you eat and whatever you eat shows on your face. Try and avoid processed food, refined sugar and incorporate lots of carrots and cucumber in your diet. Include nuts and seeds to keep your antioxidant levels and collagen high.

Apply sunscreen:

Buy sunscreen, not because of the brand but because it suits your skin. Make sure to buy one with good SPF, since there's no cheat day with your SPF. Make sure to apply sunscreen every time you step out. One should apply the cream 15 minutes before heading out. If your skin is sensitive, then apply sunscreen at least twice a day.

Hydrate your skin:

Water is your best friend. Drink lots of water and use a good moisturiser daily. Moisturizing and massaging your skin daily is necessary. It unclogs your pores, nourishes it and improves the skin quality.

Refrain from smoking and drinking:

You cannot stop something totally, however reducing the consumption is something that's a viable option. And it is essential since alcohol and smoking are two major factors that contribute to skin ageing.

Get your beauty sleep:

There's a reason why it's known as beauty sleep. And the reason is that a good night sleep can contribute a lot to your skin health. Sleeping can boost collagen naturally, making your skin glowing and healthy.

