Skin Care Tips: THESE home remedies will help you get rid of those rashes

Skin rashes can be caused due to multiple reasons and those rashes can get annoying after a point. Read below to find out how these home remedies can help with rashes.

Dryness, allergic reactions, psoriasis, eczema, acne, sweating and various other reasons can cause skin rashes. Skin rashes get annoying after a while since you constantly have the urge to itch and every time you itch there's a small bump that changes the skin colour, appearance or its texture. Skin rashes can happen on any part of the body. Apart from the frequent causes, irritation from shampoos, cosmetics, soaps or detergents can also lead to rashes. Rashes or skin allergies could also be triggered by underlying fungal, bacterial or viral infections.

If you have rashes, then it could be because of these reasons, and if you are tired with the itching and inflammation, then here's how these home remedies can help you with the annoying skin rashes. However, if it worsens, always visit a dermatologist.

Read below to find out some home remedies for skin rashes.

Baking Soda:

Baking soda is used for multiple purposes, but it also works great for rashes. It's a useful ingredient for dry skin rashes, itching and inflammation. In a bowl, take one part of baking soda to three parts water, mix them well and apply on the affected area every day.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is one of the most common remedies to treat skin rashes and ease itching. Place a cotton ball dipped in apple cider vinegar over the affected area daily for 3-4 days.

Neem:

In a pan, boil some neem leaves, strain the water and let it cool for a while. Dip a cotton ball in the neem water and apply it over the affected area for at least 10 minutes. Alternatively, you can use neem leaf extract, soap, cream or other neem products.

Olive oil:

Rubbing extra-virgin olive oil or a combination of olive oil and honey on your rash a few times daily will soothe rashes and relieve itching.

Cold Compress:

Take an ice pack/ cold compress and place it on the rashes for a while daily, it can be beneficial in reducing rashes and helps to ease swelling, inflammation and itching.

Credits :SCOOP WHOOP

Read More