Skin care: Urad Dal face packs that will help you exfoliate, fight acne and brighten skin effectively

To achieve clear and glowing skin, nothing does it the way Urad Dal does. Here are a few face packs that could help.

If there is one thing everybody wishes for, it is to have clean, acne-free and glowing skin. At a time like this, with nothing much to do, skincare and hair care is one of the easiest things to practice. However, it is also important to make do with what one has at home and things that are easily available. And what's more easily available than dal, right? Urad dal or Black Gram is one that has been around for a while and has numerous benefits to it not just for the body but the skin and hair as well. It helps in fighting skin problems and makes the skin radiant, soft and supple.

Reap the benefits of this dal by making easy face masks with it!

Exfoliation

Urad dal can be used as an effective scrub as it helps in declogging the pores and removing the dirt from them.

Ingredients:

Half cup urad dal

2 spoons milk

2 spoons ghee

Method:

Soak the dal overnight. In the morning, grind it into a fine paste.

Mix the milk and ghee to this and apply it on your face. Wash off after 30 minutes.

Treat Acne

Urad dal also has antiseptic properties that help in getting rid of bacteria that cause acne.

Ingredients:

Half cup Urad Dal

2 spoons rose water

1 spoon glycerin

2 spoon almond oil

Method:

Soak the dal in water overnight. In the morning, grind it into a fine paste.

To the paste, add the rose water, glycerin and almond oil and mix well.

Apply this on your face and neck for 30 minutes before washing off.

Tan removal

Urad dal contains antibacterial properties and helps in getting rid of the tan and regenerating the skin at the same time. It helps in maintaining a youthful glow.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup urad dal

1/2 spoon rice powder

1 spoon lime juice

Method:

Soak the dal in water overnight and grind it into a paste in the morning.

Mix the rice powder and lime juice in it and apply it on your face for 20 minutes.

Apply these masks on your face every three days for best results.

Let us know how you are pampering your skin and combating skin issues in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×