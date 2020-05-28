Skin care: What is retinol & how does using it benefit skin? Everything about the miracle ingredient answered

Used extensively in creams and serums and known for its anti-ageing properties, know all there is about the miracle skincare ingredient.

An ingredient that is so often seen in creams and other beauty products, is retinol. It appears along side of other appealing words like 'wrinkle free', 'ageless', etc. and sounds incredibly enticing to beauty and wellness enthusiasts. Always wondered what Retinol is and why it is present in almost all products? We have you covered!

What is Retinol?

Let's starts with Vitamins. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin found in eggs, sweet potatoes and carrots. Retinol, is a synthetic derivative of this Vitamin and is excellent for the skin. It is known to alter the behaviour of cells, enhance them, refine the texture of the skin, enhance the radiance of the skin and treat ageing at the same time. This is what makes it the perfect ingredient to add to anti-ageing beauty products and essential in skin care routines. It is also known to boost collagen production of the cells.

Some of the benefits of Retinol include:

Prevents wrinkles

Constant use of Retinol on the skin helps in smoothing out fine lines, wrinkles and other ageing-related skin issue.

Brightens skin

Retinol exfoliates the skin at a cellular level. This results in brighter, smoother and fresher skin cells.

Minimise breakouts

Retinol is also an essential ingredient in beauty products are help treat oily skin. It helps in minimising breakouts, regulating the sebum production from the skin and manage oily skin.

Evens complexion

Over time, the skin too begins to lose its ability to heal. This leads to dark spots, etc. Retinol is an ingredient that helps in getting rid of sun-spots, fade out dark age spots, remove scars and eventually ensure even complexion over time.

