Skin detox made easy: 6 SIMPLE steps for a full face clean up at home

Every time you step out of home, your skin is exposed to everything harmful from UV rays, to pollution, free radicals, pollen, etc. These things work their way into the skin causing it to rupture, break out and leave you with a dull complexion. A good clean up, is something recommended by almost every skin expert that gets rid of all the gunk from the skin. Since the pandemic, many of us have been in two minds about heading to the parlour. When it comes to your face, we've got you covered! Here are six simple steps through which you can give yourself a cleanup at home.

Cleanse

Before anything else, it is most important to get rid of the makeup and dirt that is coating your skin. Ensure your face is squeaky clean with the help of a good face wash and water before you move on to the next steps.

Steam

Steaming your skin opens up the pores, therefore enabling the dirt and grime below the skin's surface to be removed. This is particularly helpful for those who struggle with oily or acne-prone skin. Once you have steamed your face, with the help of a blackhead removing tool, scrape the blackheads and whiteheads off from your nose and other areas.

Scrub

You can either make your own face scrub or use a store-bought one to scrub your skin after steaming it thoroughly. This helps in removing the dead skin cells, a buildup of product and dirt from the skin. This also helps in further removing the blackheads and whiteheads from the nose and chin areas.

Mask

To boost moisture and nourishment, a face mask comes to the rescue. Use your favourite face mask to close the pores and rehydrate the skin once all the impurities are out. Masking is a relaxing step so while your skin is calm, you might want to meditate as well! Just place some cucumber slices on your eyes and zone out for a while!

Tone

While the toner is an essential part of your daily routine, it also plays an important role in cleaning up the skin. It soothes the skin if there is any inflammation or itchiness and calms the skin down. Using a cotton pad, rub some toner all over your face to let your skin be soothed.

Moisturise

The last and final step is quite a simple one, that should not be missed! The entire process of a clean up is quite dehydrating and tiresome on the skin. The best way to pamper it? Moisturise!

A lightweight water-based moisturiser should do the trick here. It is best to avoid a heavy and oily one as it could block the pores immediately after opening them out.

Happy skin pampering!

Credits :Getty Images

