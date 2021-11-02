Skin Fasting 101: Why you should let skincare products go on a hiatus

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:47 PM IST  |  6.4K
   
Do you consider yourself guilty for the times you've hit the sack without having your meal? While this can be bad for an empty stomach, try depriving your skin of skincare products and see how much of a difference it can bring about. Gone are the days when your skin demanded 10 products because skin fasting has been cool for a long time now. 

Give your skin a breather from the non-stop application of products. There are times when it craves for a break to breathe and get in the form on its own. To let the rejuvenation process happen, you can begin with cutting down one or two products every week until it goes to zero. The concept of skin fasting was first introduced by a Japanese brand. The mission behind this is to power up the skin that has been bogged down by the intense application of skincare products. This works by strengthening the skin’s barrier from a deeper level and simultaneously balances the secretion of sebum produced by the skin. 

Don’t let the process of skin fasting push you to discount on washing your face every day with water. Consume a lot of water, juices, or anything that can add healthy liquids to your body since you won’t be indulging in skincare products. Although, a little swipe of sunscreen needs to be when stepping out under the sun for the sun’s rays can damage your skin. Before you take the leap to completely ban your daily skincare regime for a particular period, check with your dermatologist if this can do good to your skin type. If you have acne and a sensitive skin type, this may help as you won’t be overfeeding your skin with formulas. 

Have you tried taking a break from regular skincare routine? Let us know in the comments below. 

