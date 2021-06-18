Skin feeling dry and flakey? Here’s a DIY body butter recipe that will give you soft skin for days

Pamper your skin this weekend with this easy DIY body butter recipe. Check it out

Skincare is one of the easiest ways to pamper yourself. While the weekend is here, it’s finally time to pamper yourself with a nice hot shower followed by an overload of essential oils and body butter that can give you soft and supple skin. Body butters are a luxurious way to pamper your skin by taking things a step further than your usual moisturisers. So just run to your kitchen and get working!

All you need:

½ cup cocoa butter / shea butter

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of almond oil

Essential oils of your choice

How to:

1. Using the boiler method, mix all the ingredients in a bowl and melt it all together.

2. Once you get a runny consistency and all the ingredients are blended together, take it off the stove and let it cool for a few hours.

3. While taking it off the stove, you can add a few drops of your favourite essential oils to give the body butter a soothing fragrance, one of our favourites is to use lavender oil as it works to calm the mind and body.

4. Once the mixture cools down, use it after a shower and massage it all over your body.

5. You can use this body butter every day for smooth, baby-like skin.

Credits :getty images

