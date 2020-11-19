Skin feeling dull and dry? Here’s how to restore the skin’s health after constant use of makeup

Constant use of makeup over the weekend can end up clogging your pores and drying out your skin. Here are a few home remedies to restore the lost glow.

We’ve just passed the festive season which means it was full of celebrations and dressing up. While making the most of our looks, we’ve all definitely managed to try out new beauty and makeup looks that made us feel our best! While makeup does make for a great way to make you look good and feel confident it’s not always the best for your skin. So after a long weekend full of festivities, it’s time to give your skin the much needed TLC and we’re here with the best home remedies.

Always start your self-care session with clean and exfoliated face. For this you’ll need besan aka gram flour mixed with a spoon of yoghurt. Apply it to your face and once partially dry, gently scrub it off in circular mothions. This will deep clean your pores and get rid of all the dead skin cells present.

Now, it’s time to moisturise and hydrate the skin and to do that you will need:

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

2 teaspoons of mashed papaya or banana

½ teaspoon of honey

1 Vitamin E capsule

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Puncture the oil out of one vitamin E capsule and add it to the mixture.

3. Apply it to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. Wash it off with water and pat dry.

5. Complete the routine with a moisturiser.

Tips:

Using ingredients like banana, papaya, aloe, vitamin E and honey will help the skin feel hydrated and nourished. Quite a lot of makeup products dry out the skin which is why it is important to provide extra nourishment. If you have oily skin, you can skip out on the honey and vitamin E capsules and instead go for multani mitti or oats.

Credits :getty images

