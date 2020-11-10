Skin feeling dull? Here’s a 5 step facial routine to look your glowing best this Diwali

Make the most of the ingredients available at home and look your glowing best this Diwali. Find out more.

We're getting very close to the Diwali weekend and just like every year, this time around it would not be safe to visit the salons and get your favourite facial. Even if it is, you know the risks, and what if we tell you that you can get a salon-like facial at home? You know your skin the best and what kind of products work for you. So who better to go to for a facial than yourself?

Facials at home are quite easy and all you need to do is get the goodness of ingredients from your kitchen to your skin and to start off this process you will need to get rid of all the dirt and grime stuck to your face.

Step 1: Exfoliate

Start by grabbing a bowl and add 10-15 almonds and leave it to soak overnight. In the morning grind it into a coarse paste and add coffee and honey to it. Use this as a face scrub to get rid of all the dead skin cells, excess oil and dirt off your face. Almond lightens scars and dark patches while the caffeine in coffee helps in increasing the blood circulation to your face.

Step 2: Cleanse

Using cold water get rid of your scrub and get on to making a natural cleanser for your face. Just start by grabbing one teaspoon of besan with a pinch of turmeric and yoghurt and mix it up. Apply it to your skin and gently rub it off with cold water after 20 minutes. This will leave your skin feeling extra clean and tidy!

Step 3: Steam

Steaming is an important part in any facial. It opens up the pores to let the nutrients from the next few steps soak in. Use steam on your face for at least 10 minutes.

Step 4: Face Pack

Once your pores have opened up, it's time to feed it nutrients that will be help it stay healthy and glowing through the weekend. Just grab sandalwood powder or multani mitti in a bowl. Add half a teaspoon of aloe Vera gel and tomato puree to create a paste. Lastly, puncture the oil of one Vitamin E capsule into the mixture and apply it to your face. Leave this on for 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Step 5: Tone and moisturize

Toning helps you hydrate the skin and close up your pores. You can steep green tea and apply it using a cotton bud or simply use rose water. Complete the facial with thoroughly applying moisturiser to keep your newly glowing skin soft and supple!

