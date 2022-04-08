Skin Icing: All the cool reasons to count on for glowing, soft and healthy skin this summer

What does blessing mean to you? For us, it's running ice cubes on our skin to give it a taste of coolness this summer. So refreshing and a little too hydrating. This isn't a beauty fad because it's been there for years and most makeup artists see this as an essential step before they kickstart the whole glam process. 'Skin Icing' in official terms translates to a cryotherapy treatment that gets the skin exposed to cold temperatures to give a relaxing, soothing, and cooling care. So, how does it work? When you place ice cubes on your skin, the blood elevates to the surface and adds a tightening effect.

The benefits of skin icing can take us days to gloat about but here's a mini scoop we'll offer today. If you have sensitive skin or the one that can easily get trapped by a drop in temperature to catch a cold, do not overdo it as this may invite troubles. Keep your ice trays clean and wash your hands and skin before you start with skin icing.

1) Under-eye bags? Say no more. Take freshly made potato juice and add it to the ice tray. Use these cubes once you wake up as this can help de-puff bags and reduce dark circles.

2) Keep a tab on enlarged pores: Ice cubes aid in reducing pore size and keeping excess sebum at a distance.

3) Exfoliate away: Heard of oats and coffee being heroes? Don't forget how beneficial your refrigerator can be. Cryofacial is revered for it helps to draw out dead skin cells and pave the way for new ones to develop. This, in turn, makes your skin soft and keeps the glow going strong.

4) Calms inflammation and rashes: Be it acne, blemishes, or rashes caused due to sunburns or any given reason, ice cubes are the cooling agents that can give your skin multiple shots of relief.

5) Enhances blood circulation: If you want to see both your skin in its best behaviour, ice cubes can be used to help improve texture and make way for your skin to unleash a natural glow.

Do you use this cooling technique often? Let us know in the comments below.

