Skin issues are making you anxious? Charcoal is the wonder ingredient for skin says Shahnaz Husain

Black charcoal is beneficial to the skin in more ways than one. Ms. Husain reveals all the benefits of using it on the skin.

It is sometimes hard to believe that this gravelly black ingredient – Charcoal can have immense benefits to one’s skin. While putting charcoal on your face might not seem glamorous, but it’s proven to have many health and beauty benefits when used safely and properly.

As a beauty trend, increasingly more people are finding themselves thrilled with the results of adding charcoal to their beauty routine. As toxins stick to the activated charcoal, it is a naturally good deep cleanser and detoxifier. The best thing about charcoal is that it’s all-natural and won’t add chemicals to your skin when you use it.

Here are the Benefits of Charcoal for your skin :

Deep Cleanses your Skin like Never Before

Cleansers containing activated charcoal are available in most drug stores these days. However, you need to be careful not to use these cleansers daily, after all, you don’t want to soak up the healthy oils and moisture your skin needs. Check out the other ingredients if you’re buying a liquid cleanser–some are designed to neutralise the acidity in your skin. Others have deodorising properties. Some can even double as shaving cream. Buy the product that best suits your personal needs and follow the directions on the bottle. Follow your cleanser with a hydrating homemade oat flour face mask

Stabilises oily skin

Many of us have oily skin, and this oiliness gets aggravated during monsoons. So do not be too perturbed if you have Oily skin. Charcoal is just the ingredient you need to balance things out. Mostly used in cleansers and masks, charcoal can pull out the unwanted excess oils from your skin, leaving it glowing and vibrant. However one should take care to use it sparingly. Twice per week at the most so that you don’t render your skin too dry.

Panacea for AcneTreatment

Charcoal can also be very beneficial in acne treatment. Depending on the condition of your acne or how severe it is, charcoal may be able to help. In soap form, it is slightly grainy, which might provide the gentle exfoliating you need. It also absorbs excess oils and toxins on the surface and below the skin. You can use it as a spot treatment if you don’t want to use it on your whole face and just use it as a mini mask for your blemish.

Heals skin abrasions

If you are stung by a wasp or had a cut from the kitchen and infection has set in, charcoal can facilitate the healing process and address the symptoms. For minor skin ailments like stings and scrapes activated charcoal can be applied topically. When applied as a paste, charcoal is also immensely effective to absorb venom. So in case of a snake bite, it is a God sent substance. It will also bring down swelling and lessen pain. To make the paste: slowly add water to a bit of activated charcoal powder and mix until it has attained a spreadable consistency.

Author: Ms. Shahnaz Husain, beauty expert and founder of Shahnaz Group.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus effect: Shahnaz Husain weighs in on how salons will modify standards post the pandemic

Let us know your other skin concerns in the comments below for expert advice on the same!

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×