Skin pigmentation and dark spots: 4 foolproof ways to prevent dark spots from forming on your skin 

One dark spots form on the skin, it takes a lot to get rid of them. But how to avoid them in the first place? We've got you covered!

Usually, a result of hyperpigmentation, dark spots on the skin is very common. They are caused due to a number of reasons including excessive production of melanin, acne scars, sun rays, etc. Getting dark spots in the skin is extremely easy and can happen with the slip up of a product, but getting rid of them poses out to be quite a task. Rather than breaking your head over how to get rid of them, here's how you can avoid them once and for all!

Stop irritating inflamed skin

When you have breakouts, it is tempting to keep touching them or burst the pimple. Little do we realise that bursting the pimple forms a huge acne scar that isn't the easiest to get rid of. Rather than dealing with the aftermath, it is just simpler to avoid touching or further irritating inflamed skin and just let it be.

Sun shield

When dermatologists tell you to wear sunscreen even if you are indoors, take it seriously. Any kind of exposure to the sun can cause dark spots and blemishes on the skin. Always wear sunscreen. If you are going outdoors, carry a cat or scarf to protect your face.

Avoid heat

Sources of heat can also increase the production of melanin in the skin. It is best to avoid places like the sauna, extremely hot showers or even exercises like hot yoga that are known to cause dark spots on the skin.

Make Vitamin C your BFF

Vitamin C is known to decrease melanin synthesis and therefore battles hyperpigmentation. This miracle ingredient not only battles dark spots but also helps in managing wrinkles and helps the skin produce more collagen!

How do you manage dark spots on your skin and get rid of them? Comment below and let us know.

