Skin Rewilding: The bandwagon you must hop on to give your skin the much-needed reset and care

With skin being the largest organ in the human body, it sure has a lot to deal with and simultaneously puts you through tasks to be in the pink of health. The current trouble we're all facing is lack of hydration and vitamin D with us staying at home and no sunshine to kiss us. While external stressors like pollution-induced clogged pores and acne might see a decline but this isn't permanent, is it? Post the pandemic, we'll be back on our toes heading to work.

Where exactly are we going with all this information, you wonder? Let's talk 'skin rewilding' and everything mentioned will make sense to you. This is purely a conservation concept that is known to nature where it learns to restore itself and the ecosystems that exist for the benefit of now and future. So, what does our skin have to do with this very term? Just in case you're new to this, our skin's microbiome has its share of good and bad bacteria that work towards the improvement of your skin. And, this ecosystem thrives on bacteria, fungi, viruses, and microbes that play as key heroes for our skin to be healthy. So, when this gets damaged, basically threatened, we're in for a party of problems.

The microbiome easily loses out on its essence due to the change in our beauty routine and the unpredictable and unhealthy lifestyle we lead. From picking out every newly launched beauty product to exposing ourselves to pollution and excessive screen hours, it's only havoc your skin sees written everywhere. So, here's why we must shed light on 'skin rewilding'.

This aids in nurturing and fostering the skin's microbiota that plays as the home to bacteria that shield and nourish our skin. But, this isn't a two-day process, rather you have to follow simple steps religiously. To start with, avoid over-cleansing your skin and those excessively promising exfoliants at bay. These will leave your skin moisture-deprived for no good. This doesn't suggest that you return home and leave your skin as it is without cleaning off the dirt, pick a gentle cleanser. Look for products that are harsh-chemical-free and the ones that can be safe on your skin. Start with peptides, ceramides, and oil-free moisturisers. Try almost every day to say no to sugar and pick up healthy eating habits. The more greens, the better and keep yourself hydrated. You can definitely stock up on yogurt for these are rich in probiotics, the best food for your skin, and these work miracles when infused inside your skincare products. Soak up some sunshine and exercise every day. Don't say no to sunscreen, ever!

