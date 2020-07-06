Skincare: 2 DIY green tea face masks that will transform your skin and leave it glowing in minutes

Green tea has been used in Chinese home remedies for years now and it can definitely transform your skin for good! Find out all the ways you can incorporate it in your masking routine.

If you’ve ever put yourself on a diet, you know know how green tea benefits the body. Now, if you are like us and love your green teas way too much, you know for a fact that they work not only for the body but proves to be great for the skin as well. For centuries now, Chinese women use green tea in their skincare routines. It fights signs of ageing while also seeping right into the skin to absorb all the goodness of the leaves. So, We thought of coming up with new ways to use green tea. If you’ve known us, you know for a fact that we swear by green tea as a toner but today we’re taking our love a step ahead with these easy face masks.

First up we have our favourite mask: Multani Mitti and Green Tea

You will need:

2 tablespoons of Multani mitti

3-4 tablespoons of green tea

How to:

1. Mix the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. Once dry, rinse with cold water and pat dry.

Benefits:

Multani mitti removes dead skin cells from the pores to let the green tea seep in. It also leaves a clear base and absorbs all the excess oil. You can use this face pack twice a week.

Next, we have a hydrating face pack for people with dry skin.

All you need:

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of green tea

How to:

1. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and if you think the mask is too runny, you can add a spoonful of honey to the mix.

2. Now, apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes. You can even gently massage it all on to your skin while applying.

3. Rinse with cold water and use the remaining green tea as a toner.

Benefits:

Honey is a natural moisturiser which is why it is a great skincare ingredient. When paired up with green tea, the effects multiply and leave the skin soft, supple and glowing!

