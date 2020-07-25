Skincare: 2 EASY recipes to create a refreshing ice mask at home and pamper your skin this weekend

It’s time to ice your face with some of the most effective remedies that will leave your skin glowing!

Hollywood celebrities swear by one skincare hack that they use before every red carpet and that is dunking your face in a bowl of ice. This helps increase the blood circulation to the face and also helps in bringing back the lost glow. Now, we've taken this amazing tip and tried to use our version of it in our everyday skincare routine and honestly, we are proud of what we've achieved here! All you need to do is make these concoctions and let it freeze. Once you take them out, gently massage the frozen ice on your skin and you can always thank us later!

Goodness of coffee

How to:

- Mix two tablespoons of coffee in one cup of water.

- Now add a few drops of your favourite essential oils to the mix.

- Pour the mixture on an ice tray and let it freeze.

- Take out the ice and gently massage on your face and you'll be impressed, we bet!

Benefits:

Just like ice, even coffee is known to improve blood circulation. It also helps in calming the skin down and with the caffeine present, it also provides various anti-ageing benefits.

Glow with turmeric

How to:

- In a bowl, mix one teaspoon of turmeric with half a cup of water and milk each.

- Add a few drops of your favourite essential oils. You can also add honey if you feel your skin needs moisturising.

- Let the mixture freeze and then use it on your skin and massage in a circular motion.

Benefits:

Turmeric is known to make the skin glow and because of its antibacterial properties, it helps in dealing with acne. Milk and honey are great moisturisers which makes this recipe a winner!

