Skincare: 2 Easy yoghurt face packs that will help moisturise your skin over the weekend

The weekend is here and with work from home, we barely get time to pamper ourselves. Face masks are extremely easy to make and help pamper the skin and give it all the nutrients it needs. Considering its summer, the skin gets extremely dry and dehydrated which means, you have to provide it with adequate moisturising ingredients and yoghurt is the best for that. It is available easily in most kitchens and helps keep the skin moisturised.

Yoghurt & Honey Mask

These are two of the most moisturising natural ingredients. Mix 2 tablespoons of yoghurt with one teaspoon of honey and apply the paste to your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. This mask will give you soft and supple skin in no time.

Yoghurt & Besan

While dehydration can leave the skin getting dry, it is important to exfoliate and get rid of all the dead skin cells. To do that, mix 1 tablespoon of besan aka gram flour with 2 tablespoons of yoghurt and a pinch of organic turmeric. Then let it sit on your face for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, you can either use cold water to get rid of the mask or use gentle circular motions and use the mask as a scrub. This massaging also removes uneven tan, dirt and grime from the pores and reveals a healthy glow.

If nothing works, you can just add a few drops of lemon in yoghurt and apply it directly to your face.

Credits :getty images

