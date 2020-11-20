Skincare: 3 AMAZING benefits of sandalwood and ways to incorporate it in your beauty routine

Sandalwood can be a great natural ingredient to include in your skincare routine. Find out why.

If you're an Indian, you've probably heard how beneficial sandalwood is for your skin. It is one of the oldest known home remedies in India and to be honest, a one that has taken the sidelines. But, we're here to remind you of all it's benefits and how you can incorporate this old home remedy in your daily skincare routine.

1. Helps remove uneven tanning and pigmentation

Sandalwood is a natural ingredient that helps deal with uneven skin tone and tanning. We’ve all been through days when you’re out in the sun and only your forehead and the tip of your nose gets tanned. During these times, you can only rely on sandalwood powder. Mix it with aloe vera gel and ½ teaspoon of lemon juice and you’ll have even-toned skin in no time!

2. Reduces Acne

Enriched with anti-inflammatory properties, sandalwood is great to reduce acne and pimples. It not only reduces them but soaks up all the excess oil on the skin. All you need to do is mix it with turmeric powder and rose water to create a mask. You can even use sandalwood oil if you have dry skin.

3. Prevents skin ageing

Ageing starts when the elasticity of the skin reduces and it becomes dry or starts to sag. Sandalwood is filled with antioxidants that fight free radicals and in turn, helps in reducing wrinkles and fine lines. If you have dry skin you can use the powder with yoghurt or malai and if you’re prone to oily skin and acne, you can use green tea to create a mask-like paste.

Credits :getty images

