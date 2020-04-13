Skin Care: 3 BEST DIY masks that will solve all the under eye problems 

The first signs of ageing and tiredness are shown below our eyes before any other part of the face. Read on to know how to combat it.

When it comes to ageing, it is always the face that seems to wrinkle first. Especially the area around the eyes. This skin present around the eyes is the thinnest in the body. With continuous movement of the facial muscles - smiling, squinting, etc. wrinkles form easily around the area. The area around the eyes also lacks oil glands which makes the skin prone to more damage as the oil glands keep the skin hydrated and help in repairing the cells around the area.

Clearly, the skin near the eyes needs some extra care to help reduce the fine lines and enable the skin around the eyes to look and feel healthy. Weekly eye masks are the best bet to treat this delicate area and can help in de-puffing the eyes, fill them with moisture and make them look young and less-wrinkled.

1. Egg white mask

Egg whites are known to reduce fine lines on the face and are one of the ingredients for anti-wrinkle products. Mixed with Vitamin E, it makes for the best eye mask as Vitamin E is known to fight off free radicals.

You will need to mix together: 2 egg whites and 1 capsule or Vitamin E. Beat the mixture until it is frothy and apply with your fingers on your undereye area. Leave this on for 10 minutes before washing off.

2. Carrot eye mask

All the ingredients usually found in expensive eye creams include: egg whites, carrots and aloe vera.

You will need to mix: 1 egg white, 1 spoon aloe vera, 1 spoon shredded carrot Whisk this until it forms a frothy mixture and then apply under your eyes. After 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Turmeric mask

Turmeric not only evens out the skin tone so it will help in reducing the dark circles and act as an exfoliant.

You will need to mix: 1 spoon turmeric with 1 spoon milk or buttermilk together and then apply under the eyes. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water. Apply these once a week for best results and let us know what you use on your eyes.

