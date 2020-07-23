  1. Home
Skincare: 3 Cheap and inexpensive ways to get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes at home

Dark circles and puffy eyes are pesky skin issues that do not seem to go. Now, you can get rid of them using these inexpensive home remedies.
Have you been binge-watching movies all night? Well, we are all sailing in the same boat and mornings have a time where we get up from the bed and complain about our dark circles. It’s safe to say that we are dealing with our own mistakes here and while binge-watching does sound like a fun option, dark circles and puffy eyes have biome a difficult issue to deal with. So, to make things easier for both you and me, we’ve come up with some super effective yet inexpensive way to deal with them. 

1. Tea Bags: 

What’s better than using the used tea bags in your house? Making momma proud here! All you need to do is pop in the used bags in the freezer and wait for 15 minutes. Once you take them out, put them over your eyes and under-eye area and repeat it every day. The cold compress of the tea bag will deal with the puffiness while the caffeine in the tea improves blood flow, hence making dark circles disappear. 

2. Potato: 

Potatoes are known to lighten dark spots and the mild bleaching properties work best in this case. It also boosts collagen and increases skin elasticity hence proving to be a very good ingredient around the eyes. All you need to do is cut a potato in thin slices and leave it over and under your eyes for about 10 minutes every day. You will thank us later!

3. Coffee:

Name a better ingredient that could wake you up, we’ll wait! Coffee not only wakes you up but also your skin. It is full of anti-oxidants that deals with teh puffiness and dark circles and improves blood circulation. Don’t let the coffee stains fool you, it actually works! All you need to do is mix one sachet of coffee with 5-7 drops of honey or coconut/olive oil and apply it under your eyes every day. Rinse it off and see the magic! 

What is it that you do to get rid of under-eye bags and dark circles? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

