Skincare: 3 DIY homemade face scrubs for your oily skin

Skincare varies according to skin type. You cannot use the same products on all skin types unless mentioned. Every skin type has its own problems, and specialised products can help solve them.

This time of the year, as the monsoon has not ended, it becomes difficult for the oily skin types. With all the humidity and moisture, it is not easy to handle your skin problems. Especially with the festivals coming up, it is important to control that excessive oil without losing your natural glow.

We are sharing a few DIY face scrub for oily skin types made from natural ingredients easily available at your home. This has two benefits- One, it's easy and inexpensive; Two, it won't have side effects as it's natural.

Coffee Scrub

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Coffee (Grinded)​ One tablespoon Curd/Yogurt

Procedure:

Mix both the ingredients well. Massage the paste all over your face in circular motions for 5 minutes. Leave it on for another 5 minutes. Now gently wash it with lukewarm water in the same massaging motion. And you are done. Moisturize your skin afterwards.

Benefits:

Coffee is a great exfoliator and reduces acne. It also absorbs the excess oil on the face. Yogurt has numerous benefits, but here it helps to retain the moisture required in the skin. It also brightens the skin and treats any inflammatory skin condition.

Fruit Scrub

Ingredients:

One Kiwi/Strawberry (Mashed)​ One tablespoon Sugar 2-3 drops of sunflower oil or olive oil

Procedure:

Mix the mashed fruit with the sugar and add the drop of oil to it. Mix it all well. Apply and scrub the mixture on your face for 2-3 minutes. Leave it on for 5 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturize afterwards.

Benefits:

Applying kiwi/strawberry gives you the exfoliation and removes tanning. It also helps to remove excess oil from the skin and gives a glow to your face. The sugar acts as a scrub to remove dead skin. Oil helps retain some moisture that is necessary for the glow.

Rice Scrub

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Rice Powder​ One tablespoon Lemon juice One tablespoon Honey

Procedure:

Mix the ground rice powder with honey and add drops of lemon juice to it. Apply it over your face and massage for 2 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturise after washing.

Benefits:

Rice powder has some granules which act as an exfoliator and brightens your skin. It even prevents ageing. Honey and lemon juice helps to lock the moisture required in your skin and gives a bright glow.

These were a few DIY face scrub that you can make at your home within no time. Do try them out to get festive ready.

