Skincare: 3 DIY multani mitti face pack recipe that is perfect for your skin type

Create your own personalised face mask depending on your skin type with these easy home remedies. Check it out
Mumbai
Multani Mitti which is also known as Fuller's Earth is an ancient horn remedy that works wonders on all skin types and now, who wouldn't want an easy solution for bad skin days? It's an essential beauty remedy to have in your wardrobe and no matter what issue you are facing, you know Multani Mitti will help clear it out. Composed with minerals, it exfoliates the skin, reduces blackheads, shrinks pores and helps in reducing acne. 

For oily skin

All you need:

Multani Mitti

Rosewater

How to:

1. Mix both the ingredients together until you get a smooth paste. 

2. Apply evenly on your face and leave it to dry for 15 minutes. 

3. Once dry, wash it off with warm water and complete the skincare regime with a water-based moisturiser. 

For dry skin

You need to hydrate the skin and make sure to lock the moisture in. 

All you need:

Multani Mitti

Aloe Vera gel

Honey

How to:

1. Mix two teaspoons of multani mitti with one teaspoon each of honey and aloe vera gel.

2. Mix until you get a smooth paste and apply on your face. 

3. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off with normal water. 

4. Complete the routine off with a heavy moisturiser.

For glowing skin

Get the glowing skin if your dreams with:

Multani Mitti

Turmeric

Yoghurt

How to: 

1. Mix two teaspoons of multani mitti with one teaspoon of yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric. Make sure the turmeric does not stain and is organic. 

2. Mix everything in a bowl and make sure there are no lumps in the mixture. 

3. Apply it evenly on your face and let it dry for 20 minutes.

4. Wash it all off with warm water and complete with a moisturizer. 

