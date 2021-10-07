Skincare: 3 DIY Tomato face masks to get a naturally glowing skin

From fruits to vegetables, you must have tried each and every item for your face. Have you ever tried tomatoes on your skin? Yes, you heard it right! Tomatoes are the most beneficial fruit for your skin. With its so many benefits, it can do wonders for your face.

Vitamin C and antioxidants, it helps remove tan from your face and even resolve any inflammatory skin problems. Tomato contains lycopene which has anti-cancer properties, preventing skin cancer. It helps protect from UV rays and can reduce sunburns. It is also beneficial for removing dead skin cells. It moisturises skin and reduces ageing, fine lines and wrinkles.

Here are a few DIY face masks that will help you to extract all the benefits of tomato into your skin.

Tomato and Honey Mask

Ingredients:

- One tomato mashed

- One tablespoon of honey

Application:

Take the mashed tomato in a bowl and add honey to it. Mix it well and apply it to your face. Keep it on for 15 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturise afterwards. Repeat this regularly to attain the benefits of the mask.

Honey helps moisturise and lighten your skin.

Tomato and Turmeric Mask

Ingredients:

- One mashed tomato

- One teaspoon of turmeric

Application:

Take the mashed tomato in one bowl and add turmeric to it. Mix them together and apply them to your face. Keep the mask on for 15 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturise afterwards.

Turmeric will help brighten your skin, solve skin problems and de-tan.

Tomato and Curd Mask

Ingredients:

- One mashed tomato

- One tablespoon curd

Application:

Take the mashed tomato and mix it with curd in a bowl. Apply the paste onto your face and keep it on for at least 15 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturise afterwards.

Yogurt helps with fine lines, wrinkles and removing dead skin cells from your skin.

These were a few face masks that you can try at home and make your skin glowing more than ever. Tomato has many benefits and you can extract them to your skin.

