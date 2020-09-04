Skincare: 3 easy home remedies to calm IRRITATED skin and redness

Does your skin feel particularly itchy and red? Here are a few home remedies to deal with this issue

Is the sudden change in weather causing irritated skin? Or is it the constant contact with the mask that's trapping in the moisture and making your skin act out? Irritated skin can be a problem for many especially if you have acne-prone skin. If you're dealing with issues where your skin flares up every now and then, there's a great chance you need to visit a dermatologist but if this is something you're facing out of the blue, these home remedies might help!

Itchy spots:

Itchy skin can be a reason for clogged pores filled with bacteria. In this case, you can soak a cotton ball in a bowl of cold milk mixed with a pinch of turmeric. Apply the soaked cotton ball on your problem areas. Leave the mixture in for a few minutes and rinse with cold water. Milk has anti-inflammatory and anti-itch properties that help deal with irritated spots. Turmeric, on the other hand, has anti-bacterial properties that help in dealing with any issues occurring inside the pores.

For cooling the skin:

Aloe Vera is the most cliche ingredient we could mention in this list but to be honest, nothing works well as a miracle than the good old Aloe. It calms the skin down and soothes, sunburned, irritated patches and redness. As an added cooling effect, just pop the aloe gel in the freezer for five minutes before using. You'll thank us later!

To calm the irritation:

Irritated skin could be a result of an increase in acidic content on the skin. The best way to balance the pH levels of your skin is to use a dab of diluted Apple Cider Vinegar. It reduces the acidity and balances the irritation. However, we'd suggest doing a patch test beforehand!

