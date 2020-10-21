Skincare: 3 Easy ways to charge up your tired skin and bring the lost glow back

If your skin is feeling particularly dull lately, here are a few easy ways you can bring back the lost glow.

Dull and tired skin can speak a lot without even you talking too much. If you’ve had a rough week or have been stressed a lot lately, there’s a great possibility that the first thing to be affected is your skin. When one has a difficult day, the glow on your skin suddenly faded away with tired and droopy eyes taking over. A lot of people even experience pimple and acne when they are stressed. This can all be the symptoms behind the hormonal imbalance in your body. So, to avoid these issues, we have three easy ways you can bring the lost glow back in a jiffy!

Keep your pores clean:

One of the best ways to start taking care of your skin while stressed is to make the most of your skincare regime. To start that, you will need to begin washing your face. Whenever we are tired we forget to take care of our skin and the oils and dirt keep accumulating in the pores to cause pimples. You can finish off your daily face wash ritual with a splash of ice water, in the end, this will increase the blood flow and bring back the lost glow.

Under-eye pampering:

When you are tired, the first things that you notice are eyebags and roopy eye. Now, it’s time to bring them back to life. All you need to do is pop a few used tea bags into the freezer and after 5-10 minutes, apply the cold bags under your eyes. This is one of the best ways to reduce the puffiness and also keeps dark circles at bay.

Face Massage:

One of the best ways to bring back the lost glow is to indulge in some much needed facial massage. Do you know why you glow so much after a facial? It’s because all the goodness of the ingredient and products is massage into your pores. Massaging also stimulates blood circulation, hence, bringing all the lost glow back.

