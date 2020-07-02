Skincare: THIS 3 ingredient DIY face mask is perfect to treat oily skin during monsoon

All you need is 3 ingredients right from your kitchen to help get you rid of the oily skin during monsoon. Check it out

Monsoons have a nasty effect on both our skin and hair. The humidity tends to make our skin oily while it also converts our mane into a frizzy wonder. While the humidity makes the skin oily, the oil might also result in clogged pores which in turn increases the chances of acne. Now, do we want acne? No.

So, while we are still stuck in the lockdown (at least here in Mumbai) it’s best to keep ourselves safe and at the same time, our skin pampered with a face mask made from ingredients right in your kitchen.

All you need is:

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

2 teaspoon besan aka gram flour

½ teaspoon of apple cider vinegar/lemon juice

How To:

1. Take all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them into a fine paste.

2. Take the paste and gently apply it to your face.

3. Leave it on for about 15 minutes then rinse it off with cold water.

4. Complete with a moisturiser.

Tip: Make sure to do a patch test before applying the face mask. Lemon or ACV can both be acidic and affect if you have sensitive skin.

Benefits:

Gram Flour/Besan:

Besan has been used as a household remedy for decades now. It is known to combat acne and give a brighter complexion. Considering that it is actually a flour, it soaks in all the excess oil from the skin which is the actual problem we’re dealing with here.

Aloe Vera:

Aloe has cooling properties which makes it a perfect ingredient for this face mask. It calms inflamed skin and soothes pores. Its properties are perfect when combined with the acidic lemon and ACV.

Lemon Juice and Apple Cider Vinegar:

Both being acidic in nature surprisingly have similar properties. Lemon and ACV are both known to balance the pH levels of the skin which could be the main reason behind acne and oily skin. Lemon is rich in vitamin C while ACV is known to promote blood circulation. You can use either of the products for great results.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×