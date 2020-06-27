Skincare: THIS 3 ingredient DIY mask is all you need to deal with dark underarms

Do you have dark underarms from shaving and waxing? This 3 ingredient mask will help you deal with the uneven skin tone right home.

A lot of people deal with dark underarms and things start to get worse when people start noticing it. We’re all for owning up to our flaws and dealing with things that natural way. However, quite a lot of people feel embarrassed about dark underarms and often refrain from wearing sleeveless or strapless tops. So, to deal with your skincare woes the natural way, we have a 3-ingredient mask that will help you lighten the dark underarm patch with ingredients right from the kitchen.

You will need:

1 Potato

1 tablespoon Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth)

1 teaspoon aloe vera

How to:

1. Grate a potato in a bowl.

2. Now strain the juice out of it using a thin cloth.

3. In the potato juice, add Multani mitti and add aloe vera gel to the mix.

4. Apply on your underarms and let it dry.

5. Rinse off and moisturise. Avoid deodorants and shaving for a few days

Benefits:

Potato:

Potato juice is loaded with antioxidants that help brighten the skin tone and reduces dark spots. It is perfect to apply on your underarms as it evens out the tone to match the rest of your body.

Multani Mitti:

Naturally found clay, it deals with irritated skin that is the underarms in a calm and soothing manner. It evens of the skin tones and while also getting rid of any dead skin cells and bacteria present on the skin.

Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera is filled with antibacterial properties that help calm the dark inflamed skin that could be a cause because of excessive shaving. It moisturises the skin and helps reduce dark spots.

Credits :getty images

