Skincare: 4 foods to NEVER eat in order to prevent acne and pimples

Are you using the most accurate skincare routine but still facing acne issues? THESE foods may be the cause behind it.

Most of us have faced acne issues and it is definitely not a secret. From a pimple on the nose to cheeks filled with it, we have all faced the struggles. While some of us have gotten over it with an elaborate skin ritual, there are still times when the nasty pimples just do not seem to budge. While having a skincare routine is important, it is also imperative to understand how your skin reacts to certain food items. Let’s be real, while topical creams and serums do work, the major chunk of your skin health is dependant upon what you eat and how. So, here are a few food items that are known to cause pimples and acne.

Sugar and refined grains

Sugar is one of the leading reasons behind acne. In research done by PubMed, they found out that people with a higher intake of sugar were more prone to acne than compared to others. The same goes with refined grains like white rice alongside bread, cakes and pastries. The number of carbohydrates in them can make your acne severe causing it to spread all over the face.

Dairy

No matter how much your mothers and grandmothers force you to drink milk, understand the fact that all dairy products come from animals. They contain hormones that can create a chemical reaction with the hormones that are already in your body leading to acne and pimples.

Protein Powder

If you are someone who loves hitting the gym and have a great routine with your protein shakes and powder, there is a great chance that you might get acne. As a study by the National Institute of Health, this can worsen when mixed with milk or other dairy products.

Caffeine

Coffee is known to increase insulin resistance. This means that there is a great chance that your blood sugar levels will remain high for a longer while than usual. This could be the reason behind worsening the acne you already have.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More