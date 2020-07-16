Skincare: 5 EASY anti ageing hacks you can follow to get younger looking skin

If you are looking to get younger-looking skin without indulging yourself into beauty procedures, these easy hacks will definitely help you out.

Young and glowy skin is literally every girl’s dream. While ageing gracefully is definitely a thing, we’d all like to exchange it off for younger skin any day. Period. Like we all know, that seems to be impossible but a girl’s got to dream. So, while we cannot stop ageing one thing we can do is make the most of our skincare routine and push back the wrinkling process at least a few years!

So, here we have a few hacks that you can follow to get younger looking skin:

Facial Massage

Facial yoga, facial massage or using tools like gua sha can all be beneficial for the skin. It keeps the blood flowing and exercises the skin to reduce any signs of ageing. It also adds a healthy glow and plumps up the skin making it look younger than ever!

Avoid the sun

Exposure to the sun and the harmful UV rays end up harming the skin by directly affecting the skin’s elasticity. When the elasticity of the skin reduces, it tends to get hard and dry which in turn cause wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

Moisturise regularly

Moisturising is an important daily ritual that you should follow daily. It keeps the skin hydrated hence improving the elasticity. Dry skin gets more prone to stretching and prone to wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

Green Tea

Make green tea your best friend. It gets rid of all the toxins from the body and all the goodness reflects on the skin. You can even utilise the used teabags as an eye mask to deal with ageing areas like baggy under eyes, wrinkles and dark spots.

Consume right

Eating processed foods and consuming sugary drinks and alcohol can directly affect the skin. Limit excess consumption of such food items and make sure you are always sipping on water to keep the skin hydrated.

