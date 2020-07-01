Skincare: 5 lesser known benefits of sunflower seeds for the skin and hair 

Most commonly used in edible oils, sunflower seeds have proven to be excellent for the skin and hair. Find out how!

Sunflower seeds are a common ingredient in nutritional bars and are known to have multiple health and beauty benefits. They have edible oils and thick shells that need to be removed before consumption. When consumed, they have a mild and nutty flavour to them. They are usually consumed after being dried and roasted. Sunflower seeds are known to be high in protein, vitamins A, B3, E, B5 and more, minerals that are essential for the body and dietary fibre. They also have no cholesterol, making them the perfect thing to snack on!

The seeds are also known to be excellent for the skin and hair. Some of the benefits include:

Keeps skin clean

Sunflower seeds contain fatty acids that have powerful antibacterial properties. This helps in fighting breakouts, infections and other skin related problems.

Slows ageing

Rich in Vitamin E, sunflower seeds are known to be a common remedy to fight off premature ageing. The seeds also protect the skin from damage from free radicals and damage caused by the environment.

Boosts hair growth

Want to dramatically promote hair growth? Sunflower seeds are your go-to! The seeds are rich in zinc and Vitamin E, both known to boost blood circulation all over the scalp and stimulate the hair follicles.

Reduces hair fall

It is recommended that people with massive hair fall consume sunflower seeds. The seeds help increase zinc absorption and help in supplying more oxygen to the scalp.

Protects from UV rays

Considered a vital superfood for the skin, sunflower seeds help shield the skin and hair from the harmful effects of the sun and ensure the hair and skin remains healthy as possible.

Credits :getty images

