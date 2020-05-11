Skincare: 5 natural home remedies to combat oily skin 

Oily skin is usually caused by genetics and hormones and difficult to manage. But there are some home remedies to help combat it!

Skin usually tends to get oily when there is over production of sebum from the sebaceous glands, that are present under the surface of the skin. Sebum isn't all bad as it helps protect the moisture of the skin and keep both skin and hair healthy. Too much of it, however, leads to issues like clogged pores and acne.

A number of issues may cause the over production of sebum, including genetics, hormones, lifestyle and dietary changes, environment, etc.

Here are some home remedies that can be used to control and combat oily skin at home.

Honey

Honey is known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help fight against oily skin. It also helps in ensuring the skin has enough moisture but doesn't become oily. Just spread a thin layer of honey on your skin and let it sit for 10 minutes. Post that, wash it off with warm water.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal helps in absorbing excess oil and exfoliating dead skin at the same time. To make a face mask for it, grind half a cup and mix it with 1 tbsp honey. Apply it on your face and then rinse with warm water after 10-15 minutes.

Almonds

Again, almonds help in exfoliation and soaking up excess oil at the same time. Just grind 3 almonds finely and add to it 2 spoons of honey. Apply it to the face in circular motion gently and wash off after 10 minutes.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a common remedy for acne. They contain salicylic acid and help in absorbing the excess oil from the skin while also unclogging pores at the same time. Grind 1 tomato to form a pulp and mix 1 spoon sugar with it. Apply it on the skin in a circular motion and leave on for 5 minutes before washing away with warm water.

Egg Whites

Known to tighten pores, egg whites when mixed with lemons do wonders for the skin as lemon is also known to have anti-bacterial properties. Mix one egg white with 1 spoon lemon juice and apply it on the face. Leave it on till it dries and then wash off with warm water.

Practice these every alternate days for best results.

How do you deal with oily skin? Let us know in the comment section below.

