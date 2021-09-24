Skincare: 5 natural products that you can use instead of face toners

For those who are really into skincare and makeup, toners are a necessary product in their routines. Face toner might not seem an important product but it is the secret weapon for your skin. It is a water-based liquid applied after washing your face used to prep up the skin. These are not necessary to use. However, toners help with reducing excess oil, open pores, even remove dirt and leftover makeup products.

Many brands make toners and claim to solve your problems. Sometimes these products don't suit your skin. Or such high priced products may contain chemicals that you are not aware of. It makes no sense to spend on market-based toners when you can use some natural products that work exactly the same.

Here are some products which you can use instead of buying toners and get even better results.

Pro Tips:

You can either apply these with a cotton pad or use a spray bottle as well. Do a patch test before applying the product to know if you are allergic or not.

Rose Water

The most convenient product is rose water. It is easily available and has many benefits as well. This product can be used as a toner without adding anything to it. It will help get rid of the oil, dirt and makeup as well. Moreover, rose water leaves a natural glowing shine on your face.

Chamomile Water

This can be easily made at home in just 5 minutes. You need to dip the chamomile tea bag in water for 5 minutes and your water is ready. Chamomile is famous for its soothing effect. It was used as a make remover and skin cleanser. It also gives a natural fragrance to your face.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Mix 1 tablespoon of vinegar in half cup warm water. Apply this mixture to your face. Due to its acidic properties, it acts as a great cleanser for bacteria, dirt and even debris. It cleans your skin properly and gets rid of irritation and redness.

Lemon Water

Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice to a cup of water and apply it to your face. Lemon has vitamin C which will help brighten your skin and remove tan. It also cleanses your skin and removes excess oil from your face. It also has antibacterial properties which can help with acne and breakouts.

Aloe Vera Water

Mix 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel in one cup of water. You can apply it all over your face before moisturising. It has skin healing properties for acne prone skin. It also hydrates your skin and moisturises it. Aloe vera also prevents excess oil. You can even store this mixture in a bottle and spray it as a refresher during the day.

These were a few products that you can replace with market-based toners and get a natural glow on your face.

