Skincare: 6 cardinal skincare rules ALL brides to be must follow while self-isolating

Listen up brides to be! The lockdown is no reason to keep your skin away from all the pampering it deserves! Read on to note down the pointers on how you can take care of your skin at home for the ultimate bridal glow.

A glowing and luminous complexion is the best canvas for your wedding day makeup, right? But with the overwhelming conditions that we find ourselves in, every bride-to-be must have had to cancel her facial appointments. The availability of contradictory and formidable skincare advice out there, figuring out what exactly you need to do to attain said complexion can be confusing. However, as it turns out, it is much simpler than you think. Adhere to these six profound skincare tips and you will earn the best skin of your life by your wedding day.

Consume healthy, clean food

We know this tip isn’t exactly groundbreaking but oh-so important. We often forget the universal saying ‘You become what you eat’ and hence have to rely on multiple bottled products for supple skin. Now that we find ourselves with so much time in our hands, seize the opportunity to keep a check on what you eat. Load up on veggies of different colours and essential fatty acids, omega 3-6-9.

Avoid these foods and drinks

As online food ordering remains unavailable due to the 21 day lockdown, the number of avoidable foods and drinks has been already cut short. Steer clear from excessively salty and spicy foods as they can trigger unpredictable breakouts and a bloated face and stomach. Most of the delicious treats which contain gluten and sugar are dimming your skin’s glow as they cause acne, irritation and inflammation. So keep your hands off them!

Self-care is extremely vital

We all know that your body and mind are interconnected, now is definitely the time to take care of yourself more than ever. The way you honour your body and what it needs is just as important as all the potions you slather on your skin. Ever heard of beauty sleep? Getting ample amounts of sleep will do wonders for your wedding day skin complexion.

Utilize at-home remedies available in your pantry

Since we don’t have the access to the luxury of stepping out and trying out different skincare products, just take a walk to your pantry. Ice cubes and cucumbers can turn into amazing cold compressors to remove signs of a puffy face. Blending curd, lemon juice and honey together and applying it on your face will help dissolve dead skin cells and improve the texture of your skin by hydrating it.

Put those facial tools to a good use

A quick 20-minute facial yoga session will get the blood circulation going and extend the facial glow. Also, the expensive face roller that you splurged on, now is the time to use it. Dab the essential oil of your choice and work it in circular motions on your face. Take the face roller and get going! Increased blood circulation will help your skin minimise fine lines and smoothen your skin’s texture.

Don’t stray from your skincare regime

As we have drifted away from our daily routines, chances are we'll slyly cheat on our religious skincare regimes. Sticks with the tried and tested. Cleanse, tone and moisturise your skin as it will calm your skin from wedding day nerves.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More