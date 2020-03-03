Skincare: 7 facial yoga exercises you NEED to include in your daily skincare routine for healthy, glowing skin

If yoga is your go-to exercise for a healthy and fit body, including facial yoga in your daily routine will do the same for your face. How? Check it out!

Skin being the largest organ of the body, must earn more than simple application of products right out of a bottle. While the latter does prove to be a straightforward approach to healthy, glowing skin, the largest organ of the human body needs much more than that. For the nutrients which keep our skin healthy to be evenly distributed amongst all the layers of our skin, it demands a more deeper and holistic approach. This necessitates eating clean and healthy food, sleeping for adequate hours, leading a balanced lifestyle and of course exercising. Facial yoga is a great way to conduce the same.

What is facial yoga?

Facial yoga does to your face what yoga does to your body. Facial exercises and massages have been a secret pathway for healthy, glowing skin since time immemorial. This concept dates back to the ancient scriptures of Ayurveda, which state the importance of facial yoga for radiant skin. The philosophy of facial yoga and massages is to stretch all the 57 face and neck muscles to tone, firm and boost circulation for a youthful appearance. Following are the seven easy facial yoga steps which you can abide by for a natural face lift.

1. Kiss & Smile

Push out your lips as much as you can, as if you are about to kiss someone and smile. Repeat this for at least 15 times a day. This simple step will work both for your cheeks and chin simultaneously.

2. Puff those cheeks

Inhale as much air as you can through your mouth and distend the breath from cheek to cheek. Slowly release the breath. Do this exercise regularly for plump and lifted cheeks. These easy and quick movements will prevent your cheeks from looking hollow.

3. Chant ‘Om’ with a smile on your face

This yogic exercise is the easiest of all the facial yoga poses. Chanting ‘Om’ has proved to calm your mind and relax your facial muscles. Smile slightly and chant the word ‘Om’ visualising the point between your eyebrows as the balancing locus.

4. Lift your eyebrows

Place your index fingers half-an-inch above your eyebrows and try to raise them upwards while trying to hold them downwards with your fingers. Pressing them downwards is the key while performing this facial exercise. Try this 10-12 times a day. As your forehead tends to wrinkle a lot, doing this exercise will help your muscles to tone.

5. Make a fish face

Pull in your cheeks and push your lips out in a pout just like a fish face. Make sure your eyes are wide open and in case they start to water, you can blink and relax your face. This time period will signify how long you can hold the pose for.

6. Stretch your eyelids

Look upwards and raise your eyebrows in the same direction. Slowly close your eyes and relax your face. Repeat this exercise for at least 5-10 times. As we grow old, our eyelids tend to droop. This facial exercise will help prevent the same.

7. Yogic breathing exercises

Facial yoga and yogic breathing must go hand-in-hand. Shallow breathing will result in a pale complexion. Which deep and long strides of breath will result in glowing and healthy looking skin.

If you diligently incorporate facial yoga in your daily skincare routine, it will do wonders for your skin giving it a natural face lift.

Read More