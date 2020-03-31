Skincare: 7 rules you need to swear by to get gorgeous skin overnight

Crave for that natural, dewy glow? Browse through these downright schematic skincare rules for that radiant skin you always dreamed of!

You can broaden your skincare regime by including a bevy of treatments and products for a gorgeous glow but sticking to the basics is always a good idea. Not only is a solid eight hours of beauty sleep vital for your body’s well being, it is also crucial to reap some overnight skincare benefits. Do you need another excuse for hitting the sack at a reasonable time? Abiding by sleep, a CTM (cleanse, tone and moisturise) routine, a clean diet and natural ingredients is a great way to kick start an elaborate beauty regime to achieve your best skin yet.

And here are the paramount skincare rules which will lead you to your dream skin glow!

Hit the bed with a clean face

It starts with the basics, the foundation of great skin is a clean face. Make sure you use a cream-based or oil-based cleanser as it won’t strip your skin of it’s natural barrier. When an exfoliating cleanser comes in contact with your skin, it leaves the skin harmed, dry and dull.

Apple cider vinegar is a must have

Believe it or not, this kitchen essential is a magical elixir for breakout-prone or sensitive skin without the need of harsh scrubbing or chemical-laden skin. Apple cider vinegar not only gently exfoliates your skin but also balances the skin, helps calm breakouts and heals them quickly. Apply a small amount with a cotton pad all over your face just the way you would use a toner.

Use sheet/face mask before bed

Not only do they make for good Instagram selfies but sheet or face masks are great for hydration. So before you layer on your skincare products for the night, make sure to indulge yourself in a sheet/face mask. The result? A glowing, dewy appearance.

Avoid salty foods in the evening

This is especially true on the nights leading up to a big day. Consuming salty foods post-lunch can cause puffiness under your eyes and lead to a tired appearance. A de-puffing remedy can help you get rid of the swelling but keep your hands off savouries with high salt levels.

Don’t be afraid of oils

If you are still on the fence about facial oils then consider this more reason for that leap. Essential oils protect the outer layer of the skin and generously provide rich antioxidants to fight against DNA damage. We suggest layering your skin with an essential oil of your choice and then applying your daily night cream for maximum effects.

Don’t skip on vitamin C

One of the key elements to healthy and glowing skin is good ol’ vitamin C. The super ingredient banishes dark spots and improves your skin tone revealing flawless skin- who doesn’t want that? Vitamin C also does wonders for your under-eye dark circles. Apply a vitamin C rich cream under your eyes in outward motion before you hit the sack!

If you religiously follow these six cardinal rules there is no stopping you from achieving that I-woke-up-like-this glow!

