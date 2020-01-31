Skincare Advice: Here are all the collagen myths debunked

Collagens seem to have become an important part of our anti-ageing skincare routine but even now people don't have enough knowledge about it and there are a number of myths about it that can make it all very confusing.

Collagen is a protein found in our skin, bones and muscles as well as our blood vessels. This protein is essential in order to maintain the elasticity of the skin, muscles and bones. But when it comes to our skin, collagen seems to have become one of the most important components. If your skin's collagen levels are high, it will maintain skin's elasticity and keeps it looking firm, healthy and youthful. These days everyone is busy in buying or selling products that can boost collagen production in our body but there are also those who are focusing on collagen supplements. Many people are consuming collagen in the form of a healthy diet or supplements but most of us don't know everything about collagen that we should. There are a number of myths around collagen that people believe in due to lack of information or sometimes just loads of wrong information. It's important to bust these myths so that we can obtain use it right for our body and skins benefits.

Here are some myths about collagen debunked.

​

1. It's often believed that collagen is only essential for our skin and our joints but collagen is actually a protein that acts as glue for our body. It holds our muscles, bones and blood vessels together. It maintains the elasticity in our skin, muscles and bones while ensuring that they all work together. Collagen does a lot more than just maintain our skin and joints.

2. People believe that it's impossible to restore your body's collagen levels but that's not true. Firstly, our body does not stop producing collagen, there's only a decrease in the amount of collagen that our body produces. The production of collagen needs to be improved by consuming active ingredients and food items that can aid collagen production.

3. People believe that applying collagen creams can help increase the elasticity of our skin but that is not true. Collagen molecules are too large and even if a cream contains collagen, it will not be able to penetrate deep into the dermis layer and nourish our skin which basically renders collagen creams useless.

